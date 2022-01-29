«Errenteria is the cradle of talented illustrators»

Ángel Gómez Espinosa (Errenteria in 1958) is an experienced painter and graphic illustrator who has alternated in different disciplines during his career. He started painting at the age of 12, when he discovered that he was good at drawing and was asked to paint the nativity scenes in Telleri. Later, he would study and train in fine arts in Bilbao, standing out as a painter of still lifes and portraits, paintings that have led him to exhibit internationally. As an illustrator, he has worked in the graphic industry within the world of comics. For decades he has painted sets, animations and characters in audiovisual productions of animated series or feature films, mainly as a colorist in many of the films by Juan Bautista Berasategi, the forerunner of animated cinema in the Basque Country.

“For me, Juanma has always been the European Walt Disney, he was the pioneer, he dared to make short films and feature films that are legendary today, it started when everything was done by hand, there were no computers,” says the artist, who recalls with great affection to the Basque director.

Gómez knew Berasategi almost from the beginning and was fascinated by his work. «When I was studying Fine Arts in Bilbao I wanted to meet him, but it was just after finishing my military service that Jon Etxebeste introduced him to me and I was able to forge a friendship that lasted until the day he died. We made ‘Kukubiltxo’ (1982), then ‘Kalabaza tripontzia’ (1982) the first feature film that was very successful and we continued with the animated feature film ‘Whalers’”, he recalls. From then on, he worked alongside the director on countless projects over three decades at his production company Lotura Films.

In 1994 he painted the sets for the feature film ‘The Return of the North Wind’, directed by Maite Ruiz de Austri, which won the Goya Award in 1995. In 1998 he worked again with Berasategi in the film ‘Ahmed, Príncipe de la Alhambra’, nominated for the Goya awards.

The errenteriarra illustrator has continued coloring series, feature films, video games, in the creation of 3D sequence shots. He has designed the sets for archaeological documentaries and has been part of every project he has been offered in the audiovisual world.

Although he lives in Errenteria, the artist has a studio in the town of Hendaia, where he paints and carries out his creations. He currently does his work using a computer, a graphics tablet and editing and animation programs. «Back in 1995 I bought my first computer, in 2000 it was already practically mandatory to learn how to use it, today it is impossible to think of doing a job like this with wash or acrylics, we do everything with digital technology», he explains.

In 2015 he painted the sets for the animated film ‘Nur and the Temple of the Dragon’ by Berasategi, based on a book by Toti Martínez de Lezea, a film that was nominated for a Goya and represented Berasategi’s farewell. “When Juanma died, in 2017, I thought the world was ending and there were no longer any chances of making movies here,” he admits with a broken voice.

elcano



Gómez Espinosa continues to be vital and full of projects, he participated in Elkar’s publication ‘La historia de Euskal Heria’. Last year he participated as a colorist in the comic ‘Elcano, el mundo en las sails’, a book that recounts the feat of Juan Sebastián Elcano, the Basque sailor who completed the expedition, started by Magellan, and who achieved the historic first circumnavigation of the world . The script was written by Álber Vázquez and the drawings were made by Iñaki Holgado, both from Errenteria, Pc DelaFuente completed the team.

“Errenteria is the cradle of very talented illustrators,” says the painter. In addition to Iñaki Holgado, he mentions Oskar Urretabizkaia, who trained at the Xenpelar center, worked in animation at Pencil Blue (Madrid) and then made the big leap to Disney France and later to Steven Spielberg’s production company in the United States, « I never wanted to leave here, I accept any job but without being forced to move, “he says.

But the cinema did not end for Gómez Espinoza, he participated in 2019 coloring the documentary ‘The Longest Journey’, also about the figure of Elcano, produced by Dibulitoon Studio and La Claqueta.

He is also immersed in the animated film ‘Black is Beltza II’, directed by Fermín Muguruza. “I just finished my sets for the second film, which will be released in September, I also participated in the first part,” he says, not without first stating that Muguruza is a very demanding director. «Fermín wants something very specific, I already want to see the result».