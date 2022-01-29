Eric Clapton maintains that the vaccinated are “under hypnosis” | News

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Eric Clapton maintained that those vaccinated against covid-19 are “under hypnosis”, statements that place the rock legend among the small group of personalities from the entertainment world who have taken this position on immunization .

According to Clapton’s claims for the YouTube channel The Real Music Observer, the vaccinated are “under hypnosis” by the “bombardment with subliminal messages”. It is not the first time that the rocker has spoken in this regard, but his statements barely coincide with a small number of well-known personalities.

Most actors, actresses, directors or musicians support the vaccination process and have unequivocally defended the convenience of being immunized and respecting health control measures to avoid contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The latest and most recent example of this long list is Neil Young. The musician announced this Monday that he will withdraw from Spotify if they continue to broadcast the most popular podcast in the United States, The Joe Rogan Experiencefrom which conspiracy theories about the covid-19 and it is recommended that children and young people not be vaccinated.

Olivia Rodrigo, Naomi Watts, Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Sean Penn, Michael Caine, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Arnold Schzwarzeneger, Amber Heard, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz are some of the pro-vaccine artists.

Effectiveness and obligation

In addition, since the vaccination process began in the West (December 2020), Few are the artists who, like Eric Clapton, have openly declared themselves anti-vaccines, and most have chosen to question the efficacy or possible obligation to receive the doses.

Some like Robert De Niro were not against vaccines, but they did ask that they be “safe” and also demanded greater transparency from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, for its acronym in English). A position that he shared with actor Jim Carrey.

On the other hand, there are also those, like Jessica Biel, who have made their position clear in favor of families “having the right to decide” about vaccinating their children.

With a similar perception to Clapton’s, former wrestler and actress Gina Carano mocked the vaccination process in a post on her Instagram account in late 2020.