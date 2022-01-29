Emma Watson: films of the actress that you can find on streaming platforms | ENTERTAINMENT

Emma Watson She is a very popular actress thanks to her role as Hermione in the saga of Harry Potter (story created by JK Rowling). She played the best friend of the wizard boy (Daniel Radcliffe) for 8 movies.

The last feature film was released in 2011, which meant that Watson could have more time to work on other productions. It’s like after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 He was part of different projects.

Some of the movies Emma Watson are in the streaming platform. Next, we tell you what the productions are and in which app they are.

HBO

little women

It is based on the book by Louisa May Alcott and in the film, she plays Margaret “Meg” March.

The advantages of being invisible

The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Stephen Chbosky. The actress shares credits with Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller.

Thieves of Fame

The film is based on a true story about a group of teenagers who rob celebrities. Emma appears as Nicki Moore.

Netflix

Cologne

It is a Chilean-German production that tells the story of a German stewardess, Lena (Watson), who visits her husband Daniel (a supporter of the Salvador Allende government).

party to the end

The story mixes the end of the world and comedy.

Amazon Prime Video

noah

Here the actress works again with Logan Lerman.

regress

It premiered in 2015 and shares credits with David Thewlis (Remus Lupin).

My Week with Marilyn

She appears in the supporting role of the costume attendant. Here also appears Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander in Fantastic Aminals and Where to Find Them) and Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets).

apple tv

The circle

It is a film that mixes science fiction and suspense. You can rent it on the platform.

clear video

The Brave Desperaux

It is an animated feature film, where Emma lends her voice to Princess Pea.

Disney

Beauty and the Beast

Watson plays Belle in the adaptation with flesh and blood characters of the famous Disney film.