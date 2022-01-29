Emma Thompson on her new movie: “It’s very challenging to be naked at 62”

Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a widowed teacher who hires a sexual companion, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) to feel an orgasm for the first time. (Courtesy photo)

emma thompson She is one of the most talented British actresses of her generation. His role in Sense and Sensibility, a film for which he also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, gave him a boost in popularity. Ductile like few others, he knew how to conquer the international market by making comedies, period dramas in the cinema and participating in great series such as Years and Years from HBO.

Soon we will see her again in a risky bet: Good luck to you, Leo Grande. Directed by sophie hyde, the film centers on Nancy Stokes (Thompson), a 55-year-old schoolteacher who has recently been widowed and hires a male escort in his twenties (Daryl McCormack) with the desire to experience an orgasm for the first time.

Emma Thompson has opened up about the challenges of doing nude work at age 62 in Sophie Hyde’s new movie. (REUTERS/Simon Dawson)

During a virtual talk held at the Sundance Cinema Cafe, after the preview of the film in the sundance festival, Thompson talked about his preparation for the nudity that the script indicated. “ It’s very challenging to be naked at 62.” , He said. “My character stands in front of a mirror alone and takes off her robe,” she explained. “Sophie, Daryl and I rehearse completely naked and we talk about our bodies, we talk about our relationship with our bodies, we discuss the things that we find difficult, the things that we like about them, we describe each other’s bodies.”

It is true that the industry does not usually show people their age nude, much less those who escape the most absurd canons of perfection. But the actress would not have done a nude in her youth, and she was interested in the personal challenge. “I don’t think I could have done it before,” he said. “And yet, of course, my age makes it extremely challenging because we’re not used to seeing live bodies on screen.”

Emma Thompson shared the cast with Hugh Grant in the film “Sense and Sense”, for which she also won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. (Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock/The Grosby Group)

Thompson is a historical defender of real bodies. Another great English actress, Kate Winslet, with whom he shared the cast of sanity and feelings, often remembers a piece of advice he gave her: never accept a producer telling you that you couldn’t play a role because of your size. “Nothing has changed in the terrible demands that are made of women in the real world, and in acting as well,” Thompson continued in the virtual chat. “This thing about having to be thin is still the same as always. Actually, in a way, I think it’s worse now.”

For now, the film -which has the original script of the comedian Katy Brand (Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show)— does not have a release date in Latin America, but it is estimated that it will be at the end of 2022 since it is in the post-production stage.

