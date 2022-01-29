Emma Stone’s meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton

DRAFTING. The actress Emma Stone has met virtually with the prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The interpreter of cruel shared a pleasant moment in conference with the dukes of cambridge Y emma thompson, his co-star in the film from Disney.

The virtual meeting took place in the last week of May and the main purpose was to organize a social projection of the film with the doctors and nurses of the National Health Service from United Kingdom.

The virtual meeting was conducive to sharing the experiences that both actresses lived during the filming of cruel in London.

Photo: YouTube

Thompson took the opportunity to warn Kate Middleton that seeing all the outfits of the villain of Disney I was going to love them all.

For your part Emma Stone he limited himself to telling funny stories, very natural as he has always shown before the cameras.

The funniest stories

One of the funniest stories was when Emma Stone shared that “We were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point when he was riding a motorcycle”.

The actress was interrupted by the prince William what did you mention We should have stopped you, Emma. It’s very dangerous”.

This sentence was followed by a sarcastic comment from Emma: “I know, I really got away with it”, which caused everyone in the virtual meeting to laugh.

Photo: Youtube

emma thompson it also added a comedic experience to the gathering.

The actress confessed that she had to travel in meter with a voluptuous costume and makeup of his character Baronesses.

“Our car couldn’t get to where we were filming and I said we have to get out. We have to go by subway. emma thompson

And so, between laughter, anecdotes and the occasional joke, Emma Stone Y emma thompson shared a unique moment with the prince William Y Kate Middleton.

Click here: More international content in ICONOS Mag