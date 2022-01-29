Emma Stone vs. Scarlett Johansson: her loves, most famous roles and the fears that few know

In such a particular year, both Emma Stone What Scarlett Johansson they saw how two projects they had been preparing for a long time finally made it to premiere. So much cruelby Craig Gillespie -which is available on Disney+ through its Premier Access service – such as Black Widow, by Cate Shortland, which can be enjoyed via streaming starting Friday, they have the talented actresses as exclusive protagonists and in complex roles that came to them after dissimilar journeys in Hollywood.

It is said of me, the nostalgic tribute to John Hughes Archive

In the case of Stone, 32, his film debut came with a comedy that we could already consider cult: Super cool, of the year 2007. Subsequently, the actress from Arizona remained in the field of comedy with The House Bunny, Zombieland (which would become a complete success, with a sequel included) and, especially, with the brilliant It is said of me a tribute to John Hughes where he had all the protagonism. The charisma she displayed in that 2010 film led to a meteoric rise.

For its part, Johansson, 36, made his debut at an earlier age, at the age of 10, in Rob Reiner’s unsuccessful film, North. Later, he was part of feature films such as If Lucy Falls, Manny & Lo, Poor Little Angel 3 Y The lord of horses, by -and with- Robert Redford, a film that marked a before and after in his professional decisions.

La La Land, the film that earned him an Oscar Archive

After the success of It is said of me Stone began to work relentlessly and did so in films where he was able to prove his versatility, such as the sequel to Crazy and stupid love, Cross stories, The amazing Spider-Man, Y Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance) for which she garnered her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Stone would end up taking the gold statuette in 2017 for his performance in the musical La La Land, where he returned to form a duo with Ryan Gosling. Two years later, she was nominated again, in this case for her brilliant work in The favourite. Reckless, a lover of challenges, but careful, the career of Stone, who also got on the boards with no less than Cabaret, It is a perfect example that his potential was always there. You just had to wait for the correct papers.

Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach

The filmography of Scarlett, who also made her way through the theater and is also a singer, it is more prolific but less homogeneous. In it we find great successes such as Ghost World, Match Point, Under the Skin Y Her, for which he provided his unmistakable voice, but also feature films that were not entirely successful, such as The black dahlia, Hitchcock, He just doesn’t love you Y DonJon. We could say that in recent years his career took a big turn. Johansson received two Oscar nominations in 2020 for story of a marriage, in the category of best actress and for JojoRabbit for best supporting actress. Meanwhile, he was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe integrating the team of the avengersbut I waited patiently for the premiere of Black Widow, the deserved spin off of Natasha Romanoff’s character.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man Archive

Emma Stone never felt comfortable talking about her private life and, in fact, she didn’t have many opportunities to do so because her relationships were few and far between. The best known was the one he started with Andrew Garfield. After a brief romance with actor Kieran Culkin, in 2009, Emma met the actor on the set of The amazing Spiderman. The shooting of the film began in 2010, and the following year, its protagonists began their courtship.

However, when she noticed that her partner frequently discussed their relationship with the press, Stone did not feel comfortable. “I fully understand the interest, but it is such a special bond for me that it does not feel right to talk about it with the media, so I choose not to, and I will continue with that position,” she explained to the publication. WSJ Magazine. In 2015, that bond came to an end. Despite the breakup, the actors have great affection for each other and they maintain a friendship. “Of course they still love each other. They continue to have a close relationship and get along well”, friends told after the separation.

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary Instagram

A year after that breakup, Stone met the director and screenwriter Dave McCary, when he participated in Saturday night Live, and starred in a skit titled “Wells for Boys,” which was directed by the filmmaker. The connection between them was immediate. In December 2019, on McCary’s Instagram, a beaming Emma could be seen showing off an engagement ring. The intimate wedding took place in 2020, and in March of this year they welcomed their first child under total secrecy. “I don’t talk about my private life, because I feel that once I start to do it they’re going to take a sentence and start speculating, and I’m going to go out and deny it, then something else is going to come up… That’s why I directly decide not to elaborate. about it”, said the talented interpreter on one occasion.

Johansson with her husband, Colin Jost The Grosby Group – LA NACION

Johansson’s sentimental life, unlike Stone’s, was always much more exposed. “The idea of ​​marriage is very romantic, it’s a very beautiful idea and its practice can be a very beautiful thing, but I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I may be criticized for this, but I think it’s a lot of work, ”said the actress several years ago. In any case, she did bet on the marriage. In 2008, she married Ryan Reynolds, whom she divorced in 2011; From 2014 to 2017 she was married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter, Rose. Despite the fact that these relationships did not work out, Johansson wanted to give herself a new opportunity and married the comedian. Colin Josh -with whom he even visited Argentina- in October 2020 and they surprised a few days ago with the announcement that they are expecting their first child. Also, the actress had high-profile relationships with Jack Antonoff, Josh Hartnett, Jared Leto and Sean Penn.

Scarlett Johansson suffers from stage fright GROSBY GROUP

On one occasion, Scarlett Johansson revealed one of her greatest fears. The actress said that when she turns to his facet as a singer and to the theater, she suffers from stage fright that paralyzes her. “I would love to do more plays on Broadway, but I don’t know how my fear is going to manifest, it’s a panic that I have to overcome,” he told the magazine. Glamor. According to Scarlett, the sensation is so palpable that she goes completely blank and unable to move. “As a girl it didn’t happen to me, it started in my teens and I think it’s something that stays with you,” she revealed.

Emma Stone suffers from an anxiety disorder Archive

Stone has expanded a lot about what is not a fear per se but a mental health problem. The actress suffers from an anxiety disorder that she deals with on a daily basis and even remembers when it began to manifest itself. “It was truly terrifying and overwhelming. I was at a friend’s house, and suddenly I was convinced that the house was on fire and was going to burn down. She was sitting in her room, obviously the house wasn’t on fire, but there was no part of me that didn’t think she was going to die,” she recounted.

“As a child I already wanted to be an actress and there were not many actors talking about panic attacks,” she said, referring to how mental illnesses are stigmatized. “You don’t have to be an actor to overcome anxiety, but you do have to look for what appeals to you. I not only manage it in therapy, I also meditate and meet with my family and friends, ”she explained two years ago. In fact, in dialogue with THE NATION about the premiere of cruel, She talked about how her character’s monologues helped her be present in the moment and forget her anxiety.

Emma Stone in a scene from Cruella and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow Disney

Emma Stone was always the first choice to play an iconic character from the Disney universe in a dark, but at the same time funny, fast and very punk prequel, set in London in the 70s. The story of Cruella de Vil was adapted five years after its publication by the studios in its animated feature film (which had its sequel in 2003), and in the diptych liveaction, starring Glenn Close in 1996 and in 2000.

In dialogue with LA NACION, Stone said that he does not consider Cruella to be just a villain. “Her point of greatest vulnerability for her is that she feels enormous responsibility for things that happened in her life. i think the movie it definitely puts the nature versus nurture discussion on the table but, as we later learn, Estella is not to blame for certain things and I think that is very true for many of us. Many of us feel guilty for things we couldn’t have prevented or changed, but feel we should have when we were kids. I think it is at that point where it is worst”, said the actress, who had a lot of fun with her character, and who will work again with the film’s screenwriter, Tony McNamara. “I love Tony and I’m going to work with him again soon,” she anticipates, in relation to the adaptation of Poor Things, Alasdair Gray’s novel, to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It will be nothing less than the return of the solid team of The favourite. “There was a great trifecta assembled there,” Stone remarked.

In relation to the premiere this Thursday of Black Widow, Johansson also spoke with this medium about the spinoff of Natasha’s character and the parallels she finds with her own life.

INTERVIEW WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON 2nd part

“The character evolved, I mean: ten years is a long time in pop culture, it’s huge, it’s a decade! A lot of bad things happened in society, the culture is a reflection of that. And I also grew up and became a woman, in this decade that passed. When I started working in the world of Marvel I was 23 years old, I was a young woman, now I am a mother. I think Natasha’s journey is a reflection of my own journey, I am truly fortunate to have been able to keep track of this woman’s life for a decade. I don’t know under how many other circumstances she could have had this opportunity as an actress. Also being able to contribute to the creative process has been unusual and exciting. It is both a personal and a fictional journey”, said Johansson, executive producer of a necessary film, with which the actress shows that Natasha’s story deserved to be told.