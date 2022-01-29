Emma Stone shares her transformation as Cruella de Vil – Prensa Libre

In the tape we will know what events in the life of the young apprentice of the world of fashion they changed their destiny to become one of the most feared villains in Disney stories. Set in the decade of the 70s, the film will bring us a little-known aspect of the character.

A few days after its premiere, its protagonist —Oscar winner for Best Actress— Emma Stone, shared in a clip the characterization process for his impressive transformation as Cruella de Vil.

The clip also reveals the feelings of the actress about her most recent film participation, where she assures that the villains will always be the funniest.

“As soon as you put on this wild black and white hair, this amazing makeup and this truly unique costume… you feel like Cruella de Vil. The villains are always the funniest.” Emma Stone

‘cruella’ follow a young scammer named Stella, which is determined to become a place in fashion with their clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves, together they manage to build a life in the streets of london. One day, Estella’s talent catches the attention of La Baroness von Hellman, the terrifyingly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend.

The relationship with this character sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will make Estella embraces her wicked side and becomes the dissonant, avant-garde and revenge-seeking Cruella.

“In this film we can see how she became the villain that we already know. The story is completely original, in a different time towards the end of the 70’s. One of the most fun things to explore is her creativity, she is very good at what she does: design. The character is so funny and so, shall we say, exciting.”

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with the script of Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and the story of Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan created the dazzling and imaginative costumes that in the film they take on a life of their own.

From the 28th it is on the premium platform at an additional cost. Not to be missed!