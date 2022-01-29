Emma Roberts speaks after separation from Garrett Hedlund: “I love where I am now” eint | shows

Did you get over your ex? The actress emma roberts She recently separated from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she had a relationship for three years, which gave birth to their little son, Rhodes. Julia Roberts’ goddaughter spoke for the first time after her breakup, with Tatler magazine, as part of her interview for being her cover character.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker