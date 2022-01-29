Emma Roberts speaks after separation from Garrett Hedlund: “I love where I am now” eint | shows

Did you get over your ex? The actress emma roberts She recently separated from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she had a relationship for three years, which gave birth to their little son, Rhodes. Julia Roberts’ goddaughter spoke for the first time after her breakup, with Tatler magazine, as part of her interview for being her cover character.

Emma Roberts after the separation

In the third week of January, People magazine reported that the Holidate actress split from fellow actor Garrett Hedlund. They share a son, little 1-year-old Rhodes.

Roberts was on the cover of the March issue of the English magazine Tatler. In her interview, Julia Roberts’ goddaughter declined to comment on her relationship status. However, she added that she is happy with where she is in life as a new mom.

“I’m in a place where I can say I may not have done everything right, but I like who I am more than ever.” he told the magazine. “My life has changed more in the last two years than in the previous 28 years, and I love where I am now at 30 years old.”

Emma Roberts was on the cover of Tatler magazine. Photo. tattler

Roberts also spoke about her expectations for her son, noting that she wants him to be “a complete gentleman.”

“I want it to be respectful and intelligent in school, but also in life,” said Roberts. “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope that my contribution to the world can be to raise an amazing boy to become an amazing man,” she added.