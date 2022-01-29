Elon Musk Offers Teen $5,000 To Stop Posting Where His Private Jet Is On Twitter

Photo : Jae C Hong ( AP )

@ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracks the movements of Elon Musk’s private plane, has become a “security issue” for the businessman and his family, according to Musk himself expressed in a tweet. What we didn’t know was that the Tesla CEO had personally approached the creator of the account to buy it out of him. Something that, months later, still has not achieved.

According to a report by ProtocolMusk approached the account’s creator last fall with a late-night message: “Can you please close this? It’s a security risk.” The creator of the account, Jack Sweeney, 19, replied:

Yes I can, but it will cost you a Model 3. Just kidding. Or maybe not.

@ElonJet is just one of 15 flight tracking accounts run by Sweeney. There’s one by Bill Gates, another by Jeff Bezos, and another that tracks SpaceX planes. But with 120,000 followers, Elon’s is the most popular.

According to Protocol, Musk asked Sweeney how much money he made from the accounts, and the student replied less than $20 a month. Then the richest man in the world offered him $5,000 to take down @ElonJet:

I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman.

But Sweeney turned down the offer and asked for 50,000. “It would be a great help for college and possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe even a Model 3,” she told him. He later changed his mind and said that he would rather work as an intern at one of Musk’s companies rather than pay for the account.

Musk left Sweeney’s last message unread, but first asked where he got his private jet’s flight data. Like many flight-tracking apps, such as Flightradar24 and Flightaware, Sweeney’s bots use public information from the ADS-B system with which all aircraft report their location using GPS and a transponder.

The US Federal Aviation Administration allows certain identifying information to be hidden by pointing aircraft to the LADD list, but someone with experience like Sweeney can easily locate a known jet and determine when it takes off and lands with data such as its altitude. Sweeney’s father works in the airline industry, and the young man has been tracking planes for fun since he was a child.