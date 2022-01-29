Elon Musk calls Joe Biden a ‘wet sock puppet’, why did he lash out at the president?

Elon Musk called the President of the United States, Joe Biden, “human-shaped wet sock puppet” Thursday via Twitter, this after the president praised automakers General Motors and Ford for making cars, electric vehicles.

“Companies like General Motors and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before,” Biden said without mentioning Tesla.

Given these comments, the CEO of Tesla, ranted against the Democrat.

Various experts such as John Coffee, a professor at Columbia University Law School, have pointed out that Musk’s behavior could get you in trouble because as the world’s most valuable automaker, it has to look good with a number of federal agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.

Likewise, his rocket company, SpaceX, also depends on federal contracts from NASA and the Department of Defense.

Notably Elon Musk lost 24 thousand 500 million dollars, while tweeting against Biden, because in the face of these comments Tesla shares fell.

US media claim that Tesla’s anti-union stance is a point of friction with the Biden administration, since he supports the ‘United Auto Workers’; while Musk tries to dissuade his workers from unionizing.

In another of the tycoon’s controversies is his praise for Canadian truckers for having radios free from government control.

In addition, the American offered $5,000 to a student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) to delete his Twitter account in which he tracks, through the “bot” computer program, the air routes that Musk takes in his private jet. .

