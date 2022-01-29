Elon Musk calls Joe Biden a ‘wet sock puppet’, why did he lash out at the president?

Elon Musk called the President of the United States, Joe Biden, “human-shaped wet sock puppet” Thursday via Twitter, this after the president praised automakers General Motors and Ford for making cars, electric vehicles.

“Companies like General Motors and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before,” Biden said without mentioning Tesla.

Given these comments, the CEO of Tesla, ranted against the Democrat.

