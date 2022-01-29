Dwayne Johnson Praises Rise of Streaming, Says It Has Created ‘So Many More Opportunities’

The rise of OTT has taken the world by storm and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is happy to see this new wave in the field of entertainment.

The actor-producer, who himself has ventured into the medium with his recent film, red notice (2021) says that it is impossible not to get excited about this new phenomenon.

“At whatever level you’re at in terms of art, entertainment and entrepreneurship, how can you not get excited about the rise of streaming?” he asks.

The 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor further adds, “It’s indicative of reaching out to consumers and reaching out to families. With the business of Hollywood and entertainment combined with technology and its ebbs and flows, I think if you’ve got your ears right, it’s all about flexibility.”

Johnson, who has primarily been a star on the big screen having been a part of projects like The Scorpion King (2002), the Fast and Furious series, GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and jungle cruiseit’s all to balance both means.

“I want to reach as many people as possible. If you feel comfortable going to theaters, I have a movie for you and I will put it in theaters for you. But if you don’t feel comfortable going to the theaters and you’re going to see it in your living room, that’s great too. I also have the right film for you, and we are going to cater to that too,” she explains.

Speaking about how he sees OTT platforms, the actor says that it is a great opportunity for everyone involved in the creative process.

“It has created a lot more opportunities for artists, creatives and executives as well. You really get to stretch the bandwidth and find out. I see it as an opportunity to grow your business and most importantly take care of people,” she shares.

Johnson also says that the pandemic affected the way the world interacted with entertainment. “The pandemic forced us to stay at home and forced us to watch and participate in television. As human beings, we adapt and try to create the best life for ourselves. We kept going and kept going,” he notes.