New Music: Duki, The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, The Underwater Robot and more

During the past week several releases came to light for all tastes. from the disk of Duki to the EPs of lychee Y sonic emerson, there was variety and warmth that immediately captivated. This was also the case with the returns of Chvrches Y The robot under water, as well as the singles from Celli Y Boat. We cannot fail to highlight the new merger between The Weeknd Y Ariana Grande or the cinematographic video of deftones that will surprise anyone.

Boat – “Hey”

After closing the fateful 2020 with a song as spring-like as “Brotan margaritas”, the Buenos Aires quartet presented a new melody that oscillates between soft funk and rock and perfectly fits the season of fallen leaves. “‘Ey’ is a committed and hopeful profession of love, destined to accompany our autumn solitudes” revealed Boat through a statement. The single was accompanied by an animated video directed by Tato Fernández and Ignacio Jabiu that portrays the psychedelic odyssey of an astronaut heading to an unknown planet.

Celli – “La Play”

The former Screensaver does not stop. Just two months ago he presented the EP Reset, Sessions -with the special participation of Abel Pintos and Miranda!-, and now he released the first preview of his second album. “La Play” is a mid-tempo song in which elements of pop and jazz converge with the fluidity and delicacy that characterizes Celli. The audiovisual piece that accompanies the theme was directed by Melanie Antón and starring the comedian Lucas Lauriente.

lychee – Technology #1

lychee presented the first installment of his new record project: a conceptual work made up of 3 EPs, each one with a different musical imprint. In the songs that open this trilogy, the musician and youtuber from Rafaela shows his most intimate side with folk melodies of acoustic guitars and synthesizers, produced by his fellow Lusio. “On the lyrical side, they all talk about how people do things in different ways and link up with each other for different purposes and getting different results. I was interested in applying the term ‘technology’ to those systems, those procedures, those instruments: those of people affecting each other on the planet, activating and reacting as parts of a whole”, reads a press release.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Two powers met again to surprise crowds. The Weeknd premiered a remix of “Save Your Tears”, the tremendous hit from his fourth album afterhours (2020), along with nothing more and nothing less than Ariana Grande. Previously both figures had shown their good chemistry in the collaborations “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table”, so now it was Abel Tesfaye’s turn to return the courtesy and invite the Florida-born singer to leave an indelible mark on his repertoire.

Chvrches – “He Said She Said”

One of the most acclaimed comebacks was that of the Scottish synth pop trio, who two years after “Death Stranding” once again cast a spell on their fans with a new single. “He Said She Said” attacks with a gale of electronic sounds: the energy that radiated Chvrches in its early 2013 remains intact. “All the verses are ironic versions of phrases that some men have said to me throughout my life. Being a woman is fucking exhausting, and I thought it was better to sing it in a pop song than shout it into a void,” said vocalist Lauren Mayberry.

Duki – Since the end of the world

Duki put an end to the waiting of his fans: the brand new successor of 24 (2020) is now available on all streaming platforms. The rag picker’s third album was produced by Yesan and Asan and breaks down all barriers imposed between genres to offer an ode to the sound of South America. Throughout its 18 pieces there are participations from great references of the urban scene such as Bizarrap, Khea, Lara 91K, Ysy A, Ca7riel, Farina, Pablo Chill-e, Pekeño 77, Young Cister, just to name a few. “Since the end of the world for me it represents the place where I come from, the way I sound, the things I learned, the music that influenced me”, said Duki about this album that tells the story of his stellar rise.

The Underwater Robot – “I Love You”

Another comeback was The Underwater Robot who, after pausing when the pandemic began to focus on each one working on their own, returned with a new version of “I love you”. As expressed by the band on their Instagram account, the small modification of the title of the song -originally included in their debut album Space optics from the heart (2003) – It happened from an unfortunate coincidence: just when they were recording the voices, the whole world was shocked by the death of Diego Armando Maradona.

Sonic Emerson- Until the event you’re waiting for happens

The project led by Sebastián Neyra shared the successor of If only I knew why I’m here (2020), after previewing “Todo va” with a video by Santiago Padilla Arouesty. It is an EP made up of six songs in which the Mexican composer displays all his ingenuity: lyrics that address mental health as a theme, while the guitars guide the listener along a peaceful and luminous path to the rhythm of psychedelic rock.

Deftones – “Ceremony”

Chino Moreno and company added images to the second theme of ohms, the powerful album they released in September. The video was in charge of Leigh Whannell, recognized in the film industry for being the screenwriter of Saw and insidious and the director of Upgrade and the last remake of The invisible man. This unexpected union took place thanks to the Australian director expressing his charm for the ninth album and his admiration for deftones through his Twitter account. That said, the paths of both soon unified and they went to Cleopatra Coleman to be the protagonist of the nightmare clip.