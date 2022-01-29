Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, united by the ‘cut-out’ dress

Butterflies: one of the favorite trends of celebrities.

when two style icons coincide in a stylistic bet, it is clear that we are facing a declaration of fashion intentions. This has happened with one of the bets that have recently worn Dua Lipa Y Kendall Jenner. The singer and the model have shared in their profiles of Instagram two snapshots in which they pose in front of the camera with two designs that, despite being different, have great similarities.

The first to teach her followers her look it was the model kendall jenner, who attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Pérez last November, accompanied by other friends such as Bella Hadid or haley bieber. For the occasion and according to the image that she shared in her Instagram stories, Kendall chose a risky and atypical sleeveless black guest dress from the collection of spring/summer 2022 from Monot, which is not yet available for sale. The striking thing about this design was not its color, but its silhouette. It is a long piece ‘ naked cut out‘ with front stripes that leave a large part of the torso visible, showing the skin.

This design, which caught the attention of all her fans and was harshly criticized for being considered inappropriate for the occasion -although she claimed to have the consent and prior approval of Lauren Perez- remarkably reminiscent of one of the elections that Dua Lipa has recently shown, also on his profile Instagram.

The british, who recently also revolutionized the networks with her 3D manicure, wore a dress that follows the same style guidelines as Kendall’s controversial design: a long, sleeveless black dress with front stripes as a ‘cut-out’, but, yes, with more fabric than the model’s and (a little) more discreet. To go out to dinner one night and celebrate her brother’s birthday, Dua chose this design from Christopher Esber, which, although it is already sold out on the firm’s official website, is similar to other models available on the platform.

If both Kendall and Dua have already worn the ‘midrigg losing’ style pants and the ‘Built in G-string’ on occasion, demonstrating that showing the skin is a trend that is coming strong this year, now both are going one step further and decide to incorporate this trend in a dress. A guideline that, without a doubt, promises to invade the most followed feeds of Instagram, but also the fashion proposals of the stores…

