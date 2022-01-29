Does Kanye West control his partners?

Kanye West is not only Julia Fox’s boyfriend, but also her makeup artist and fashion consultant. Photo: Getty

When Kanye West has a new partner, he gets involved in every aspect of his life, and Kim Kardashian can attest to that. During the 9 years they were together, he supervised every aspect of her life, and at the beginning it seemed like the best to her, and she expressed it in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, at the time when I started going out with him. “Kanye inspires me to be more me, to express myself individually.” In those days he also ’emptyed’ his wardrobe and filled it with clothes, shoes and accessories that, according to him, were better suited to the image he should project, according to fashion trends. Now, history repeats itself with Julia Fox, his girlfriend since December 2021. The actress of Uncut Gems She was shocked when Kanye, or Ye, as he is now known, packed her hotel room with clothes for the pictures they starred in Carbone, her favorite restaurant. “It was like any girl’s dream come true. I felt like Cinderella,” Julia wrote to Interview. She was also amazed at Kim Kardashian’s ex, because in addition to advising her on the wardrobe, she also took care of the direction. “Ye directed the entire photo shoot for me, while people were having dinner!”

The Paris Fashion Week was the official presentation of the couple, and it was possible to see, once again, the way in which the artist directs his partner. They arrived at the Kenzo parade with a look Matching denim, and then they made a splash when they appeared dressed in head-to-toe black, him in a balaclava that revealed only his eyes, for the Schiaparelli show. Before Kanye, or Ye, put the final touches on Julia’s makeup, to finally give her approval, and she uploaded the moment to her Instagram stories, “guess who is my favorite makeup artist”, she wrote next to the image.

Simply ‘Juliye’

Now, in the best style of the famous couples in the entertainment world, the actress and the singer already have a name in common: Juliye, created by Julia and made known by herself in her Instagram stories. It is not known if this combination of names is as famous as Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) or Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie).