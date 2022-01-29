Doctor Garcia got hot! This is how he sees El Tri if the World Cup passes. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

/ 29.01.2022 13:46:00





Nothing was saved! Luis Garcia, sports commentator Aztec TV Y ex-player of the Mexican National Team blew up El Tri after his inconsistent performance against his similar from Jamaica. He even mentioned that with the elements that currently make up the team: “You go to the World Cup, so they can send you to hell.”

What did Doctor García say about the Mexican National Team?

During an edition of the program “The protagonists” sports commentator, Luis García exploded against the Mexican National Team questioning not only the “bad performance” what did he give Tata Martino’s Tri against the “Reggae Boys”, but also the questionable lack of a generational change.

“This National Team is a hybrid because unfortunately this “golden generation” is already out, it’s a foot and a half out. What happens is that they are going to put up with them, they are going to try to keep the door open for the Saved, Herrera, Moreno and Ochoa who already went. Great players, 700,000 games in Europe, 50,000 World Cups, Copa America, which have already been”, declared García.

“They won’t give you more. But then you have a group of young people who do not manage to take the post, then you are going to go to the World Cup with a disgusting hybrid, which is much easier to be sent to hell (excuse my French), in the Group Phase than to go to the famous and sought-after fifth game.