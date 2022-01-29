DisneyPlus | “Cruella”: Glenn Close and Emma Stone in a sequel? The protagonist loves the idea | 101 Dalmatians

“cruel” left open the possibility of meeting the villain once again in the cinema. From how iconic she was Glenn Close on paper until the most recent interpretation Emma Stone, have managed to charm viewers who grew up watching the Disney animated classic. Will it be possible to see them together?

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the stars of “cruel” were asked about the possibility of making a sequel in the style of “The Godfather II”. “I am writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone have a role [para apuntar]? ‘Dear Mr. Disney…’ Oh, is he not around anymore? I don’t even know,” replied Emma Thompson, Baroness Von Hellman on the tape.

“’Please, can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?’ I’m sending her, ”she adds in reference to the proposal for a cameo from Glenn Close. And when the interviewer suggested that the Oscar winner herself could write the script, both were surprised. “Emma!” she exclaimed. Emma Stone to his co-star.

The 62-year-old star pretty much embraced the idea as she stated, “OMG, that’s really good…okay!” On the other hand, she was asked the new interpreter of Cruella de Vil if he would agree to star in the continuation of the original film by Disney+ and this was his response:

“Oh my God, I mean, come on,” he noted. Emma Stone with an obvious statement. “If Emma Thompson wrote something… [lo haría]”, he concluded in the conversation for the American portal.

Would Glenn Close return to being Cruella?

A few weeks before the premiere of “cruel” on the platform Disney+the eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close discussed her return to the role of the “101 Dalmatians” villain. “I have a great story to do another ‘Cruella’ with my Cruella,” she told Variety magazine. “Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers.”

