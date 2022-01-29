Did Khloé Kardashian Call Tristan Thompson a Traitor?

Everytime that Khloe Kardashian share something on social networks, generate millions of likes and thousands of comments from his followers, including his recent postwith which he raised doubts about the message he wrote.

And it is that, the mother of True Thompsonpublished a series of photos in which he poses aboard his truck, and showing off his amazing figure in a tight beige outfit, combined with thigh-high Gucci boots.

However, the images were not what most caught the attention of their fans, but the message that Khloé placed next to the snapshots, because, apparently, it is addressed to a special person.

Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies, were the exact words that the sister of kim Y Kourtney Kardashian put next to the photos, and that the majority interpreted as a thought directed to none other than tristan thompson.

As expected, the reaction on the part of his followers and several friends was not long in coming, and his publication accumulates, so far, more than 3.5 million views. likes and exceeds 47,000 comments.

“You never lie”, replied his friend and ex-brother-in-law Scott Disickwhile her friend Tracy Romulus he reacted with the word “Facts”. Likewise, other users directly referred to True’s dad, with comments like, “You’re right, he came from Tristan,” or “Yeah, he came from Tristan all along.”

Khloe’s latest post comes just weeks after Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to her for having another child with Maralee Nichols.

Amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit, the NBA star took to social media to acknowledge the pain he caused his ex.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” wrote Tristan, who also shares Prince5 years old, with his ex jordan craig.





“I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately,” he added in his message posted on the Facebook page. Stories on your Instagram account.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with how I see you,” she continued.

According to close sources they have confirmed to ‘E! News’, the relationship of Tristan Thompson and the mother of his youngest son occurred intermittently from December 2020 to March 2021, March 12 being the child’s childbearing date, after a sexual encounter promoted by the party Khloé Kardashian’s ex’s birthday party in Houston, Texas.

However, it seems that Tristan is already part of Khloé’s past, at least in the sentimental aspect, because although a source previously told ‘E! News’ that it was hard for her to accept this whole situation, a second source revealed that the businesswoman is “ready to move on.”

“She will still co-parent and follow the custody schedule they have for True, but that’s about it,” the source added.

