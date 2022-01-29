Despite the lack of signatures, they carry out a mandate revocation exercise in Jalisco

After the verification of signatures for the mandate revocation exercise that will take place on April 10 of this year, in Jalisco 79 percent of them were reached, lor that corresponds to 145 thousand 333 of 182 thousand 694 required, which represents three percent of the nominal list.











Although Jalisco was one of the seven states where the required sum was not obtained, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, Counselor President of the Local Council of the INE in the state, informed during the ordinary session that the revocation of the mandate is an authentic circumstance and will be carried out.

However, Manuel Rodríguez recalled that this revocation will depend on the budget officially granted so that the number of polling place boards in Mexico is fulfilled or changed, for which the INE has planned the installation of 161,470, however, they hope that On January 31, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit determined the response of providing more resources to the electoral body, a fact that has generated controversy.

“That is the scenario in which we are working, derived from the fact that efforts are being made by the National Electoral Institute, so that the National Electoral Institute is funded and resources are provided to comply with what is established by the Federal Law of Revocation of Mandate, to install the number of voting booths that were installed in the past electoral process”, explained the counselor.

If the entire budget for the installation of more than these 161,000 polling stations is not available, the INE will have to review the resources it has, which are approximately a little more than 500 million pesos; however, they expect this funding for the greatest number possible from these tables.

On the other hand, Luis Sánchez, Vocal of Electoral Training and Civic Education said that derived from the agreement of the General Council of the INE, for the draw of a month of the calendar the month of May was selected, which together with the one that follows in its order , will be taken as the basis for the insulation of the citizens who will integrate the polling station boards, whose paternal surname begins with the letter B.

It will be on February 4 when the formal call for the mandate revocation process will take place.

