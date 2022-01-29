Deciphering crypto people: they live on Twitter, have their own language and aspire to make a fortune

When the first bitcoin ATM in Spain was installed in September 2014, in a shopping center on Calle Serrano in Madrid, only a few knew (or had heard of) cryptocurrencies. And the news remained a mere anecdote. In reality, the concept had been born only five years earlier. It was coined by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the still anonymous person (and by now a billionaire) who described a P2P payment system that he baptized as

bitcoin, published the first software to manage the new currency and single-handedly gave birth to a new financial reality that many consider

The future of the economy. That has obviously changed. Now, a new paradigm rules. Digital currencies, which use cryptographic methods to guarantee their security, are based on blockchain technology and do not depend on any regulatory body, are now as omnipresent as they are omnipotent in the financial culture. And precisely for this reason, they can no longer even be considered a phenomenon.

“It is neither something temporary nor is it a kind of fever. On the contrary. It is a new type of asset, some of them are even

financial instruments, which has come to coexist with the traditional market. Nor is it deflating, quite the opposite: adoption is growing, but now more progressively. And this is good. It means that anxiety and pure speculation are not dominating, “he explains.

Cristina Carrascosa, a lawyer specialized in cryptocurrencies and one of the most influential Spanish experts.

But, in addition, the ecosystem of digital currencies has given rise to a parallel universe that goes beyond pure and simple investment, and that has become a way of understanding contemporary life, with its own codes, interaction spaces and header gurus. To begin with, they run a

own language: often Anglo-Saxon acronyms that hide some kind of inside joke only intelligible to advanced users. They have names for everything: from

the DAOs (investor digital cooperatives),

the moons (emerging cryptocurrencies that rise like the crescent Moon),

the nocoiner or normies (cryptocurrency skeptics)

or the whales (which in Spanish means whales), those people or organizations that accumulate a large number of a certain type of digital currency.

«In Spain, the profile of investors in cryptocurrencies is quite diverse: they are people with concerns, both financial and political and social, and of a very wide range of ages. But it is true that it is

a very masculine world: Almost all of them are men”, explains Carrascosa. In the United States, there are those who even make ideological distinctions between bitcoin investors (more liberal) and etherum investors (further to the left of the Democratic Party and preferred by billionaires), something that according to Carrascosa has no translation (or sense) In our country.

On her blog, Carrascosa, probably the biggest Spanish crypto influencer, offers a list of resources for those who want to look into this universe for the first time. from books to

better understand what it is blockchain technology or the guts of the algorithms behind bitcoin and ethereum (Bitcoin for Beginners and The Internet of Money by Andreas Antonopoulos or The Sovereign Individual by Dale Davidson) to investment bibles in digital currencies, such as Cryptoassets by Chris Burnsiske.

Matt Damon has become the public face of the crypto trading app. com



But also essential podcasts (such as Lunaticoin, What Bitcoin did or Token Economy), reference newsletters, such as Crypto Long & Short or The Block, and proper names such as that of the former product manager of the giant Coinbase Linda Xie, turned into a industry reference.

Everything that is cooked in the crypto universe is cooked on Twitter. It is also where Elon Musk speculates with his wallet (digital investment portfolio in specialized jargon), but also with everyone else’s. “It is true that Twitter and Discord are where the entire crypto community comments, talks and debates, so it is good to use them if you want to stay up to date. But like everything, if it is not filtered well, it can generate too much noise”, explains Carrascosa. Discord, an instant messaging app that is very popular among gamers, has become another reference forum where users remain anonymous.

And that is also where the influencers of the crypto universe are born, grow and reproduce, such as the gurus Andreas Antonopoulos (@aantonop) and Nic Carter (@nic__cartre), the popularizer Dan Hedl (@danhedl) or the trader and analyst Sam Trabucco ( @AlamedaTrabucco), which hundreds of thousands of users follow in search of the latest advice to invest in the latest trendy crypto. On Twitter, profiles are as encrypted as the currencies themselves. Ethereum fans, for example, make it clear in their bio (eth.), and even

emojis have their meaning: a thunderbolt for bitcoin devotees; hands with a diamond for those who do not want to sell their cryptocurrencies even though their value is plummeting.

The pervasiveness of cryptocurrencies in contemporary conversation has made even outsiders want a piece of the pie. While Soare, the exchange company

NFT sports cards Using cryptocurrencies created by footballer Gerard Piqué, has reached a valuation of 3,800 million dollars, Matt Damon has become the public face of the crypto trading application. com. His latest ad, a mine of memes that does little to combat the dystopian stereotypes associated with crypto culture, ends with a slogan attributed to the Roman poet Virgil that perfectly sums up the spirit of crypto-people and their way of seeing life:

“Fortune smiles on the bold”.