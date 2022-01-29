Daniel Ruso Brailovsky announces his departure from Fox Sports: I endured friends

the hobby

After 11 years in one of the most important sports networks on television, Daniel Brailovsky announced this Friday his departure from Fox Sportsa company in which he became iconic for his appearances on shows like The Last Word.

Through social networks, the Argentine announced the end of his cycle on the channel where he ended up after passing through ESPN, and revealed that it has new prices at the door in conjunction with the stellar debate space.

“In the last 11 years I have worked at Fox Sports enjoying every day, I made great friends and I had to put up with others. We were undisputed leaders and I wish them to continue being so. This cycle is over, now we have to move on. I’ll tell you about new projects in The Last Word,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the last 11 years I have worked in @FOXSportsMX enjoying each day, I made great friends and had to put up with others ????. We were undisputed leaders and I wish them to continue to be so. This cycle is over, now we have to move on. I will tell you about new projects @UpalabraMX – Daniel Brailovsky (@RusoEl23) January 28, 2022

Through the same message, the former coach of America thanked the time that he shared on camera with his now former teammates, including Alex Blancos, Alex Aguinaga, Rafael Márquez Lugo, among others.

Repeatedly, Brailovsky became famous for his disagreements and reactions against André Marín, with whom he had more than one dispute in the debates of The Last Word.

The former soccer player also showed his love and recalcitrant support for America whenever he could, Well, he always came out in defense of the Coapa team, where he played in the 1980s.

At the end of 2021, Fox Sports also lost two of its most important panelists, Well, the former players Fernando Quirarte and Alberto García Aspe, who in the same way announced that they were leaving the pay channel signal.

So far, the reason for Fox’s latest departure is not known, but Nor have any new items been announced that could take the places of these commentators.

