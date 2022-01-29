Cruz Azul made the discharge of Pol Fernández official; the signing of Iván Morales remains in doubt

Pol was sold to Boca Juniors for two million dollars before he went free in the summer

Pol Fernández’s second stage with Cruz Azul officially came to an end after the machine made the Argentine midfielder’s withdrawal official, Fernández was sold to Boca Juniors for two million dollars before he went free in the summer, in addition to the cement workers get rid of the high salary of Fernandez and free up a foreign position to occupy in the future.

Following the confirmed casualties of Fernandez and Passerinithe celestial ones continue trying to close the incorporation of the Chilean forward Ivan Morales to finish propping up the template for the Closure 2022; negotiations between Blue Cross and Colo It remains standing, but has not made significant progress in recent hours. However, they hope to bring them to fruition as soon as possible.

Pol Fernández watches the ball with Cruz Azul Getty Images

Morales He has everything ready to make the trip to Mexico at any time and is just waiting for the operation to be finalized. Sources told ESPN that the differences lie in the payment formula for the signing of the player, but they hope to be able to unlock things in the next few hours and add the attacker as soon as possible.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

for now, Reynoso continues to work at La Noria with the squad it has available, taking into account the multiple calls for selection that the cement team has, the machine’s strategist hopes that these 15 days of pause will help him recover his entire squad and face stronger the rest of the tournament.

On the other hand Blue Cross This Saturday he will hold a friendly match against America in the Nido de Coapa to maintain the rhythm of the game, the game will take place at 11 in the morning and it is expected that both Blue Cross What America use your best players so that they arrive in the best possible way for the resumption of the tournament.