Cruz Azul confirmed the sale of Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández to Boca Juniors

After controversy, direct and indirect and exactly 16 days, the novel came to an end: Cruz Azul confirmed that Guillermo Fernández stopped being a Cruz Azul player after specifyingto sale of his record to Boca Juniors, in this pass market, so ‘Pol’ has already started the trip back to Argentina.

The Machine confirmed that it agreed to sell the 30-year-old Argentine midfielderthree years after he arrived as reinforcement to La Noria from Racing de Avellaneda, in which one of them was on loanthroughout 2020, with the Xeneizea team that never managed to replace him and insisted until the end to repatriate him to this market.

“The midfielder, Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, was sold to Boca Juniors, after a year in his second stage with Cruz Azul. We wish him success in his future projects “, was the message with which Cruz Azul announced the final departure of the Argentine soccer player of the campus directed by Juan Reynoso.

‘Pol’ Fernández arrived at La Maquina for the 2019 Openingwhere he could hardly dispute 12 matches and register a assistanceHowever, on his return from Boca Juniors in 2021, hemanaged to gain a foothold in the ‘chess player’ scheme as one of the great pillars to conquer the ninth star in the Guardian1anes 2021 and then the Champion of Champions; in the last year as a cement worker He played 44 games and put his signature on three goals.

“When I was there (Argentina) Boca was interested in me, but always with great respect. When Boca called me it was because he already had talks with Cruz Azul, the Cruz Azul board had spoken with them and I had given them permission to call me. I expressed that my idea was to return to the country, but they had to talk to the owner of my pass,” clarified for his part ‘Pol’ Fernández regarding his arrival at Boca Juniorsin an interview with TyC Sports.