‘Cruella’: Emma Stone and 10 things you didn’t know about the protagonist in the Disney movie

For years Emma Stone has been one of the most sought after and beloved actresses in Hollywood, especially now with the premiere of ‘Cruella’, so we will tell you 10 things you did not know about the protagonist in the Disney film.



1. Emma Stone Essentials

+ Emma Stone was born on November 6, 1988 in Arizona, her real name is Emily Jean Stone and she is currently 33 years old. Read more © Disney

It is impossible not to fall in love with the charisma and acting talent of Emma Stone, one of the most sought-after and beloved actresses in Hollywood, winner of an Oscar for her performance in La La Land: A Love Story, and right now she has once again stole the world spotlight thanks to her outstanding work in cruel, the new live action from Disney, perfect reason to introduce you to 10 things you didn’t know about the young actress.

We recently heard his voice in the original version of The Croods 2: A New Age; We saw her reprise one of her most appreciated roles by fans in Zombieland: Coup de grâce and also did not remember her great acting skills in The Favorite. This is a clear example of Stone’s artistic range, he is also in a special moment as he is 33 years old, Without a doubt, she can make any kind of decisions in her professional career and whatever she does, her fans will never leave her alone.

This is how between talent and youth, Emma Stone has become one of the greatest references in the Hollywood industry, so it is time to tell you some curiosities about her personal and professional life.which led her to where she is today. Get comfortable because this rain of information will come in handy.