Cruella DeVil. Glenn Close and Emma Stone’s transformation: PHOTOS

cruel It came ‘free’ to the Disney + platform catalog after its premiere in theaters and in Premier Access on May 27. The film starring Emma Stone gives new life to Cruella de Vil, a popular character in the Disney universe thanks to well-remembered clips like the classic 101 Dalmatians, already a few days after its premiere reviews and comparisons have not been long in coming.

And it is that in the year 2000 Glenn Close played the terrifying villain in a spectacular way and the film starring Stone has not finished convincing some people, or at least they have expressed it on social networks. Who do you prefer?

‘101 Dalmatians’, the live action where Glenn Close participated

Glenn Close was the first to play the animated villain in real life in 1996, when the first live action of 101 Dalmatians was released, which had a second part in 2000, causing great approval among fans. Well, without a doubt, Close’s performance is wonderful. This is what it looked like on paper:

What is ‘Cruella’ about?

In the film, Disney tells the story of Curella de Vil, set in the 70’s where there is a great punk rock revolution. There we will know the first days of one of the most acclaimed and fashion villains of cinema: Cruella de Vil.

“Cruella follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a place for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of London,” says Disney’s synopsis.

