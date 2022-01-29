cruel. Disney is already preparing a sequel with Emma Stone

EFE

the premiere of cruel has been a success, because only in its first weekend did it collect 26 million dollars in the United States, so Disney is already preparing a sequel that will count again Craig Gillespie as director.

This great reception of the film by critics and audiences has encouraged the studio to continue the stories of the flamboyant villain in the same way they did with maleficent, which had a second installment,according to a site exclusive The Hollywood Reporter.

This story, starring Emma Stone, in less than a week has amassed 50 million dollars worldwide, even though it was also available on the platform streaming Disney+ with an additional charge of $30.

Set in London in the 1970s, the film tells the life of Estella (the original name of cruel), who after being orphaned must earn a living on the streets of the British capital. The young woman will develop a great ability for thefts, accompanied by a street gang that helps her get her first job in the fashion industry.



As usual, the future villain will meet a figure that drives her jump to the dark side, Baroness Von Hellman, a prominent designer played by Emma Thompson.

“We have always been interested in knowing what leads a person to live in their darkest side. To inhabit those parts that one hides or that one comes to think about but that are too cruel or socially unacceptable,” Stone explained in an interview.

The actress was the first option that Disney considered to give life to this character that Glenn Close embodied in the two previous films about the 101 Dalmatians that the studio recorded between 1996 and 2000.

