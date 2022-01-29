COVID patient escapes barefoot and wearing an IMSS hospital gown in Edomex (VIDEO)

Although two years have passed since the start of the pandemic from COVID-19, there are stories around him that continue to surprise us; such is the case of a man that escaped of the Regional General Hospital No. 220 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), located in Tolucawhere he received medical care.

The subject left the health center barefootwith a green robe and unused face maskIn addition, he still had the serum catheter in his arm. The photographs that have gone viral on social networks show him stepping on the pavement in the middle of traffic.

A video shows the moment in which the man tried to board a unit of public transportbut private security personnel prevented him from doing so to avoid possible contagion.

“I already want to leave, I don’t want to be here, don’t get involved, I’m going to take a taxiI’m going home,” the patient said in an annoyed tone.

This is how this patient from #Covid-19, who was hospitalized and decided to escape with everything and gown on a bus from the IMSS 220 Hospital in #Toluca. pic.twitter.com/UoSK9zvuAS – What a Little Mother (@QuePocaMadre_Mx) January 28, 2022

By means of an information card, the IMSS State of Mexico confirmed that the 60-year-old subject was admitted for an acute coronary diagnosis and also tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 last November 25.

A day later, the man expressed his intention to leave and behaved aggressively against the medical, nursing and security personnel of the institution.

The Social Work area contacted the relative responsible for the man, who expressed his interest in continuing to receive the medical care.

But the patient refused and left the hospital accompanied by security personnel and a multidisciplinary team to help you.

Faced with this situation, the man’s relatives were forced to support his request for voluntary dischargewhich he finally processed to go home.

IMSS acted correctly

After the case went viral, the IMSS stated that at all times he acted in accordance with the medical protocols and security, since the patient was made aware of the risks of his decision and was not left alone when he left the hospital.

The Institute pointed out that at all times it sought to guarantee the integrity, security and well-being of the successor and the people around him.