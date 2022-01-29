Court endorses Aeroméxico restructuring plan

The Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York endorsed this Friday the plan of restructures from Aeromexico.

The airline also reached an agreement with the creditors remaining who opposed the plan of restructures, so everything is ready to go Chapter 11.

Aeroméxico agreed to pay 40 million dollars, over a period of 4 years, of a “contingent value right” promissory note; by which the creditors will receive the money in cash. The condition to be fulfilled will be that the company exceeds its goals after leaving the Chapter 11.

The Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law in the United States It is one of the most common sections that companies or individuals enter when they are unable to pay their creditors but want to reorganize and continue operating. The section allows affiliates to continue operating under a pause in their debt payment while they are being restructured. At the end of the process, the creditors will receive their payments according to the agreed guidelines.

The restructuring plan contemplates that Aeromexico It will get about $720 million of new equity and $762.5 million of new debt, in addition to the conversion of much of its liabilities.

When the airline emerges from Chapter 11 and completes the acquisition of shares by Alinfra Society a new group of shareholders will keep 4.10 percent of the company; Apollo Global Management with 22.38%; DeltaAirlines with 20%.

The rest of Aeroméxico will be distributed among the new investors and creditors who capitalize their credits recognized in shares.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital