Club América will play a friendly match so as not to lose pace during the FIFA Date

In order not to miss a beat due to the first FIFA date of the year corresponding to the Playoffs heading to the Qatar World Cup, America will hold a friendly match this Saturday, January 29, at the Coapa facilities, in which they may see action for the first time Diego Valdes, Jorge Mere and the controversial signing, Juan Otero.

The rival is nothing more and nothing less than the team of Blue Cross, one of the best reinforced for this Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 despite having suffered 13 casualties in this transfer market, so it will be a good parameter for all the Eagles, although both will appear without their best men.

It is worth mentioning that the game will start at 11 a.m. central time. Mexico. In this commitment, Santiago Solari, technician of the azulcrema squad, must find the substitutes for Jorge Sanchez Y Peter Aquinas, who were injured in this FIFA date with the representative of Mexico Y Peru, respectively.

The directive of the Eagles, headed by the sports president, Santiago Baths, is analyzing whether they go for one more reinforcement or remain as they are. Note that there is little time left, since the transfer market in Mexican soccer closes this Tuesday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m. central time in our country.

It should be noted that Club América has been the object of criticism not only for the late arrival of its new members, but also for its start in the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, where they tied against Puebla on the Date 1 and lost to Atlas Red and Black on the Matchday 3, so that they are currently in the fourteenth position of the general table with just one unit.

Remember that the party of the date 2 against Mazatlan was postponed for Wednesday, February 16 with a schedule to be defined, so that next Saturday, February 5, in front of the Athletic Saint Louis, the pupils of the Argentinian strategist will look for their first victory of the contest in any way possible in order to gradually climb the steps and calm down the criticism of the azulcrema fans.

And it is that the fans are still upset about going blank in 2021, so that Santiago Baños and Santiago Solari are on a tightrope, their only salvation being the championship of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament.