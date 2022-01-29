Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly and other “superheroes” who have gotten into trouble

Since the late 2000s, Marvel Studios put into motion one of the most elaborate plans ever seen in the history of cinema, the MCU is full of stars who bring beloved characters to life, but from time to time they are the ones who bring problems to the studio, like the recent case of Evangeline Lilly.

With the arrival of “Iron Man” in theaters in 2008, the ground was prepared for the enormous number of films that seek to adapt the extensive universe of Marvel comics to the big screen, for this, Marvel Studios has had You have to go to a lot of actors and because of the high number, sometimes things can get a bit out of control.

The anti-vaccine controversy of two Marvel actresses

Recently the star of “Ant-man and The Wasp” has made a publication on his official Instagram account in which he makes his position more than clear regarding the recent regulations that the United States government has raised around the application of vaccines against Covid-19.

This has raised alarm bells at the studio behind some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the last decade, as they’ve had to deal with similar issues in the past and it’s always proven to be a challenge to make amends with troublesome actors, plus of being a danger due to the opinions that are generated among the fans.

In the post, the “Lost” actress wrote “I was in DC this weekend to support body sovereignty as Canadian truckers rallied for their peaceful convoy across the country in support of the same,” the text was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the anti-vaccine protest that took place recently in the country’s capital.

Surprisingly, Evangeline is not alone in this, another star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also been talked about for her opinion on vaccines. Letitia Wright, who is part of the Black Panther film series, also made comments questioning the vaccines in networks.

Eventually these comments ended with Letitia leaving the networks, but the situation escalated when the actress refused to be vaccinated, which was mandatory to be able to work on the sequel to Black Panther, the truth is that she recently returned to filming, so probably have yielded.

Both actresses have generated their good round of controversy, but they are not the only stars of the MCU that have caused media problems for the studio. Chris Pratt, who stars in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” was recently embroiled in a scandal surrounding his religion and its perception of the LGBTQ community.

Other Marvel stars who have gotten into trouble and caused controversy

After an interview on Stephen Colbert’s show, Pratt was criticized for being part of a church that discriminates against the LGBTQ community, later, the actor would clarify his position and the relationship they have with their religion and said community, leaving things much more clear.

Finally, it should be noted that the actor Jeremmy Renner (Hawkeye) was accused by his ex-wife of verbal and physical abuse, in addition to saying that he himself organized drug-filled parties and orgies while letting his daughter walk around the house carelessly.

We recommend you in video