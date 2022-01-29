Chris Pratt brings the bomber jacket back to the men’s wardrobe, and here are the options to copy his look

In a return to normality that we all missed, the red carpets have gradually become our focus when we talk about inspiration, and seeing celebrities in front of the cameras again is taking note of how it is that we can dress like a great Hollywood star like Chris Pratt, who we have seen again in the red carpet with a garment that comes for all for the leading role in the masculine look: the bomber jacket.

As part of the presentation of The Tomorrow’s War, a new Amazon Prime production, the actor who had previously conquered the sartorial style on the red carpet, now opts for a more casual garment but with great results, in addition to flattering any silhouette, her nude bomber jacket is ideal for neutral summer looks.





Due to its suede texture, the bomber turned out to be the perfect complement to her outfit made up of brown pants, a combination that highlights the sparkles of the Santos de Cartier watch that he wears on his wrist. If you want to bet on this look with pieces within your budget, then don’t miss the following selection of garments ready to add to your wardrobe.

H&M Linen Bomber Jacket





Of a lighter material, and of a lighter color, this linen bomber jacket from H&M is a cool statement to wear with any look this summer. You find it reduced from 49.99 to 19.99 euros.

Linen bomber jacket with a ribbed stand-up collar and a zip down the front, zipped side pockets and an inside pocket. Ribbed elastic cuffs and hem. Lined.

Bershka Colourblock Bomber Jacket





A more conceptual and modern design to take around the city: this Bershka bomber jacket it’s made to wear with cargo pants and your favorite sneakers, a look that just adds a t-shirt to make it perfect. You find it reduced from 39.99 to 12.99 euros.

Color block cotton jacket in neutral tones

SFERA brown bomber jacket





A more formal option is this one from SFERA where the brown nubuck works perfectly to adapt to mid-season looks and thus triumphantly enter autumn. Due to its texture, you can combine it with cotton t-shirts or corduroy pants to make your look more dynamic. You find it reduced from 99 to 49.99 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Men’s brown nubuck bomber jacket

Jack & Jones beige bomber jacket





A neutral color with an urban attitude more than perfect to combine with anything: this Jack & Jones bomber jacket in shades of beige It is what a relaxed outfit with jeans and leather boots needs to weather the rains with style. You find it at ASOS for 38.99 euros.

Jack & Jones Essentials zip up bomber jacket in beige

Pictures | PA | courtesy of the brands

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.