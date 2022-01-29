Chris Hemsworth Thinks They Don’t See Him As A Serious Actor Because Of His Physique – CINEMABLEND

The actor is in the middle of filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the saga about the god of thunder from Marvel.

Chris Hemsworth has become one of the best-known actors in the film industry, mainly for his role as Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe. The interpreter has also stood out for his physical form, something that is related to giving life to a god of Norse mythology. That although in Avengers: Endgame Asgard’s superhero showed a very different look than his fans are used to. Now, Hemsworth, who is shooting the fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder Thor: Love and Thunderhas stated in Telegraph that he is not considered a “serious actor” because of his muscles.

There is an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as a vanity, whereas if I gain a lot of unhealthy weight or get too skinny for a role, they’ll probably say I’m a serious actor.

Hemsworth has also commented on what it means to spend years playing a role in which the muscular physique is something that is related to the character. “Training for 10 years is a full-time job”Explain. “That, and then 12 hours of filming every day, it’s a real grind. It’s also incredibly rewarding. You have to watch it as a professional athlete.”Add.

The actor has also spoken about Thor: Love and Thunder and has highlighted that it is the superhero movie for which he is “probably fitter and stronger”. In addition, spending so much time at home due to the coronavirus crisis has made him explore other forms of training. “Having all this time at home means that I have explored different methods to see how I could manipulate my body with the right amount of weight lifting and muscle building exercises.”.

For the images of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder that have appeared on the Internet, the god of thunder has abandoned the physique with which he appeared in Avengers: Endgame to return to the previous installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he has appeared. Directed by Taika Waititi, who already debuted in the franchise as a director in Thor: Ragnarökthe film has in its cast many familiar faces for fans of the saga.

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will return, respectively, as Peter Quill/star lord, Nebula, lady sif, Drax, Mantis, Valkyrie Y Jane Foster. The latter, moreover, will become the new bearer of the Mjolnir. As for the new signings, the film has Christian Bale in the role of the villain Cap The God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder plans to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.