Chris Hemsworth punishes himself in the gym over the weekend

If anything has shown Chris Hemsworth to his followers is that he likes to set an example that he follows his own recommendations. Thus, even if it is the weekend, he does not stop working his muscles regardless of the day, as he has shown in his account Instagram with aa photo shirtless in the gym with demanding work for biceps and upper torso.

“I finished the week strong with a well deserved punishment!“Thor wrote to share an image of one of the peak moments of his work in the gym. This time it has touched the upper body, as can be deduced from the image. And it has been one of the most demanding days but also the best gleamed the results.

Chris Hemsworth follows in this way the promotion of the CENTER application that tries to give anyone the opportunity to train at different levels with and without material.

For his part, the Australian actor continues filming with his character Tyler Rake for the second part of ‘extraction‘ in Europe waiting for his new appearance in the universe with Marvel with ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ in which he will share the spotlight with Natalie Portman.

His intention is to continue star of more action movies and that is why the level of training will not drop. What’s more, Elsa Pataky, his wife, also points in the same direction and the two frequently share their evolution in the gym.

