Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky took a few days to go on a trip – Diario La Página

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for more than a decade, the couple met on a blind date organized by a language teacher who is a friend of both and who immediately recognized that they were the ideal couple. A year after that first meeting, they got married in Indonesia during the winter of 2010 and have been inseparable ever since.

As much as the two are now seen as superstars, at the time they were both wanting to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. Elsa herself has confessed that she found it difficult to form a stable relationship with Hemsworth due to her aspirations as an actor, but today she does not regret having taken a leap of faith with her husband.

Even so, his path has not been far from criticism. From the beginning, emphasis was placed on the fact that she was 34 years old and he was 27, but over time they have shown that any difference between them has made them stronger and that no matter where they are, they will know how to form a home. They have even managed to overcome the rumors that link them to other people, showing that for them the main thing is their family.

Together they have lived in London, Los Angeles, Australia and other cities, but they always find a way to stay close even when each tends to their own projects miles apart. This week they decided to resume their romance and they were seen walking hand in hand and hugging in Mayfair, London, a city that is undoubtedly important to them, since they welcomed their first daughter, India Rose, in 2012.