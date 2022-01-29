Cerro del Teúl Archaeological Zone, in Zacatecas burns

Zacatecas.- A fierce fire in the lower sector of the hill located next to the Cerro del Teúl Archaeological Zonein Zacatecas, burned 65 percent of the pre-Hispanic architecture, according to reports from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The flames began last Monday, February 15, in the Municipality of Teul de Gonzalez Ortega and was controlled at approximately 8:00 p.m. (local time) by municipal Civil Protection elements with the collaboration of the Mexican Army.

This Wednesday the 17th, the inspections began to determine the total damage to the historic structures, as well as to the facilities of the place.

A report addressed to the press issued by the body headed by Diego Prietoensures that the maintenance work that has been done in the area helped to protect the pre-Hispanic structures.

INAH’s Multiannual Comprehensive Assurance Program for Cultural Assets will be implemented to repair the damage caused by the fire, which is why the institute is already negotiating with the insurer.

“During the next few days, inspection work will continue to learn more about the situation in the area, as well as to take the necessary measures for the recovery and maintenance of the environment,” INAH said.

