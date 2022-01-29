Cemiplimab promises to be effective against resectable liver cancer

With this test, specialists were able to determine the optimal duration of treatment with Cemiplimab.

Liver cancer occurs when liver cells develop mutations in their DNA.

Neoadjuvant cemiplimab was able to induce pathological responses in one third of patients with resectable hepatocellular carcinoma, during a trial of phase II which is in progress.

Dr. Thomas Marron, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told Reuters Health that: “In this essay we are only administering three weeks of therapy before surgery”, noting that: “the objective was not necessarily to eliminate the tumor that we were going to remove, since the patients would go to the operating room in any case, but to prepare the immune system to know what tumors look like, so we can recognize and be able to eliminate any microscopic disease that remains elsewhere in the body and can lead to recurrence.

However, he added: “In about a third of patients there was already significant destruction of the tumor after a few weeks“which was not necessarily surprising, given that neoadjuvant trials in other types of tumors, such as the lung, for example, had already shown that these therapies worked faster than expected, but “it was still rewarding,” Marron said.

He added, “This is particularly true, as we think that tumor necrosis correlates with a greater chance that these patients will remain cancer-free.” This would be the most important in the case of liver cancer, in which the recurrence rate after surgery is as high as 70%, in addition to the fact that there are no preoperative or postoperative therapies with the ability to reduce the risk. for the cancer to come back.

The finding with Cemiplimab

For this essay patients with resectable hepatocellular carcinoma were included, who received two cycles of neoadjuvant cemiplimab, 350 mg, intravenously every three weeks, followed by surgical removal.

Following resection, patients received an additional eight cycles of adjuvant cemiplimab 350 mg intravenously every three weeks.

The main endpoint it was necrosis tumor on pathologic examination. Of the sample, twenty-one patients received neoadjuvant cemiplimab. Twenty underwent successful resection, of whom four had significant tumor necrosis; three had a partial response, while the others had stable disease.

This indicates that 95% of the patients had an adverse event emergent; the most common were increased aspartate aminotransferase, increased creatine phosphokinase in blood, constipation and fatigue.

Seven patients had grade three adverse events, including one increased creatine phosphokinase in the blood and hypoalbuminemia. As for grade 4 or 5 events, these did not occur.

A single patient developed pneumonitis, causing a 2-week delay in surgery.

From these data, the authors concluded that: “The pathological responses observed with the use of cemiplimab in this cohort support the design of larger trials to identify the optimal duration of treatment and definitively establish the clinical benefit of preoperative PD blockade.” -1 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma”.

Source consulted: here