celebrity instagram

The celebrities who this week have shared their best photos on Instagram becoming protagonists of the week are:

Elsa Pataky

The actress has opened the photo album of her trip to Kenya, where she has spent a few days with her children in full contact with nature. In the company of some friends and with the three children she has with Chris Hemsworth, Elsa has published images among giraffes, riding horses, discovering exotic animals, dancing traditional dances and taking dips.





Jorge Sanz

The 52-year-old actor has become a grandfather and has posed with his newborn granddaughter, Vega, daughter of his eldest daughter, Marta. “With all my chicks at home”, he has written next to the photo in which he poses with the little girl on her chest.





Kaley Cuoco

The actress, who is shooting the second season of The Flight Attendant, has paid tribute to his best friend, his dog Norman, who passed away a year ago. “Norman, I can’t believe you left a year ago. I will really miss you always. A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than himself,” wrote the interpreter of The Big Bang Theory.





Olivia Munn

the star of X-Men: Apocalypse, who welcomed her son Malcolm, the fruit of her relationship with comedian John Mulaney, last November, has shared a nice image. The actress cradles her baby as she turns to her stylist Kiley Fitzgerald for a makeover.





Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

In the final stretch of her pregnancy is the model and wife of actor Jason Statham, who is about to give birth to her second baby. In an image gallery, Rosie poses in front of a mirror in a form-fitting strapless dress that shows how heavily pregnant she is. The little one will join 5-year-old Jack.





Hiba Abouk

Also on the countdown to her pregnancy is Hiba Abouk, who has shared some pretty photos of her belly. The actress is very close to seeing the face of what will be her second child with soccer player Achraf Hakimi. The couple, who married in 2020, already have a child, Amin, who was born on February 12, 2020.





Serena Williams

The 40-year-old tennis player has shared a nice photo with her daughter Olympia, 4, dressed in the same outfit. Mother and daughter pose back to back in a black and pink ensemble sitting on the tennis court.





Jennie Garth

Surprise meeting that the actress who gave life to Kelly in the series has had Feeling of living. When she was sitting on the plane she has coincided with her co-star Ian Ziering, who played Steve.





Esther Exposito

The actress has blown out the 28 candles on her birthday cake in Mexico, where she is filming a new project. The interpreter of Elite She has been accompanied by her boyfriend, Nico Furtado, and her friend, actor Sergio Momo.





Charlize Theron

The South African actress has celebrated her mother’s birthday with a carousel of photos on her Instagram account. In her last one, her two daughters can be seen in the company of her grandmother.