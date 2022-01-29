Cardi B will receive millionaire civil damages after winning a lawsuit for defamation against blogger USA USA United States celebs NNDC | TVMAS

the rapper Cardi-B She will receive nearly $4 million after winning a defamation lawsuit in the United States against a blogger who called her a “prostitute” and said she had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old singer, born Belcalis Almanzar, had youtuber Tasha K sued for publishing “rumors” and “degrading” statements in twenty videosaccording to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia.

Cardi B will receive some 2.75 million dollars – for damages and medical expenses – and another 1.3 million for attorneys’ fees, according to court documents filed Monday and Tuesday.

The YouTuber, born with the name of Latasha Kebe, claimed that the rapper had oral herpes and that her children would be born with intellectual disabilities, claims that brought him millions of views on YouTube.

According to the demand, these caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress.”

Born in the Bronx, New York, Cardi B is known for hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Money.”

