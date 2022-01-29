Can you imagine them? 5 Hollywood actors and actresses who turned down a role that could have changed their lives

The film industry is extremely volatile and one day you are on the most exclusive red carpets and the next no production company opens its doors to you in their projects and a single role could drastically change the fate of their careers in Hollywood.

This is exactly what happened to these actors Y actresses that by rejecting a role their career and their lives changed drastically, since that character became iconic in the film industry.

5 Hollywood actors and actresses who turned down an iconic movie role.

Claire Danes in Titanic, Rose DeWitt Bukater

Kate Winslet played Rose in the hit Titanic, at only 22 years old she got an Oscar nomination and her face became known worldwide. Unfortunately for Claire Danes she turned down this role arguing that she didn’t want to act alongside Leo DiCaprio again as she hadn’t had much time since they were seen together in Romeo and Juliet.

Michael Madsen in Violent Times, Vincent Vega.

Uma Thurman and John Travolta are the best that the movie has and that epic dance could have been very different if Michael Madsen had accepted the role, after that we all know the success that Travolta achieved, while Michel participated in low-budget films for a long time.

Molly Ringwald in Pretty Woman, Vivian Ward

Nobody can imagine anyone other than Julia Roberts in the role of Vivian, but there were many, many actresses who turned down this role, including Molly Ringwald, Meg Ryan, Michelle Pfeiffer and Valeria Golino. It was precisely Molly who admitted that she regretted her decision.

Ja Rule in the saga of Fast and Furious, Tej Parker.

Unlike the other actors, rapper Ja Rule did participate in the first installment of Fast and Furious in a small cameo, but for the second and although the director wanted him for a bigger role, Ja did not accept it. After that, he continued with other projects, but none came even close to the success of the saga.

Emily Browning in Twilight, Bella Swan

Bella Swan could have been completely different, but Emily Browning turned down the role, so Kristen Stewart immediately shot to fame and Emily only played roles in TV shows and movies that didn’t win over audiences.