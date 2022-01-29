Camila Cabello will perform at the Latin Billboard and the MTV VMA 2021

Although he has been a bit distant from the music scene, Camila Hair is ready to offer various presentations, one of the most important being those that it gives in the ceremonies of the Latin Billboard Awards and the MTV Music Video Awards (VMA) 2021.

The former Fifth Harmony, who already starred in a resounding performance at the 2019 edition of the MTV VMAs singing “Señorita” with her partner, Shawn Mendezon this occasion he will perform his latest single “Don’t Go Yet“.

In addition to the Cuban-American, the Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo, one of the most popular singers of the year in the US after having set several records on Spotify with her first single, “Drivers License,” will also take the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ”.

In this edition of the MTV VMAs, which highlights the novelty of the “neutral gender” that has been awarded to 14 categories, singers Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations, with seven and six respectively.

Camila Cabello and Carlos Rivera, in the Latin Billboard

Camila HairChristian Nodal, JuanesNatti Natasha, Prince Royce, Ana Barbara, Charles RiveraMike Towers, Reik and Rauw Alejandro will perform at the Latin Billboard Awards galawhich will take place on September 23 in Miami.

As reported on Thursday by the organization of these awards, these are the artists confirmed so far at the gala to be held at the University of Miami Watsco Center and will be broadcast live on Telemundo.

The gala will be preceded by the Billboard Latin Music Weekwhich returns to Miami September 20-25 to discuss the state of the music industry and host “exclusive” performances, workshops, events and “consumer field experiences.”

In addition to acting, Natasha, Royce, Nodal, Reik, Alejandro and Towers are finalists in some of the award categories.

The urban music star Bad Bunny is the great favorite of the next Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 with 22 nominations, while Maluma, J Balvin and Karol G compete in eleven, nine and eight categories, respectively.

The stars of the Mexican regional were not far behind this year. Eslabón Armado entered the list of contenders for three albums -“Corta Venas”, “Tu Veneno Mortal” and “Vibras de Noche”- with which he is up for prizes in seven categories.

The MS band by Sergio Lizárraga aspires to four awards, including Regional Mexican Song of the Year for “Que Maldición”, in which the American Snoop Dogg.

With information from EFE