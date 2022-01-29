Camila Cabello surprises on social networks with a fun cover of Céline Dion | Instagram | shows

There is no doubt that Camila Hair He has a privileged voice. The former member of the group Fifth harmony made a special tribute to the decade of the 90s during a night of karaoke. Together with a group of friends, she performed one of Céline Dion’s most iconic ballads and shared the moment on her official Instagram account.

Camila Cabello pays tribute to Céline Dion

The young singer came out on January 25 to a karaoke session with three of her closest friends. Camila shared a video on Instagram of the special night, where she can be seen having fun with her companions by wearing sunglasses, drinking and interacting with the other local attendees.

The Cuban-American chose to interpret a hit by the legendary Canadian Céline Dion. He took the microphone to cover “It’s all coming back to me now.” The quartet put on a very playful performance as they sang in an exaggerated and dramatic manner while hugging and jumping.

“Put this on my vision board,” the Cinderella star wrote. as a description of the clip in your social network. Her fans raved about the performance and asked the artist in the comments section to share more videos like this one.

“I never knew I needed a video of you like this”, “Queen of singing: Céline Dion”, “Queen of singing karaoke”, were some of the most prominent messages. The video added more than a million views.