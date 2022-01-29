Camila Cabello is Cinderella in the new version of the fairy tale that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video

A new live-action princess movie is coming in the next few months, but this time it’s not a Disney bet.

After a long uncertainty due to the pandemic, during this week Amazon Prime Video announced that the new movie Cinderella covered by Sony will arrive on its platform next September.

This film based on the famous tale will star Camila Hairthe singer behind songs like “Havana”, like Cinderella and her cast will also see Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother and billy porter as the magical fairy who helps the protagonist.

As for the plot, although the basis will be the same as the classic story, the trailer anticipates that in this bet Cinderella will be called Ella and will open a clothing store. All while the musical factor will also be present and apparently there will be a degree of awareness about the proposal of the film.

You can watch the teaser trailer for the new Cinderella movie below:

Cinderella was directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers, Pitch Perfect) and, in addition to the figures mentioned above, its cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Minnie Driver, James Corden and Missy Elliot.

the premiere of Cinderella It will take place on September 3 through Amazon Prime Video.