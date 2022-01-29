Camila Cabello inherited all the Latin rhythm from her grandmother, and this is the proof!

Camila Cabello’s grandmother is a jewel in the singer’s family, and every time she shares something about her, the likes and comments are immediate in the publications. to lady Mercedes Rodriguez We already knew her thanks to Camila’s photos and the funny comments that the lady makes about her family. But this time, we were just as amazed and inspired when we saw the woman dance with an incredible rhythm that Camila Cabello herself wishes she had.

At a family gathering, Doña Mercedes turned the dining room into a personal dance floor to show off her moves. To the rhythm of guaguancó, the granny of Cuban origin perfectly coordinated the movement of her hips, hands, feet, shoulders… and all with a happy smile! A born talent that makes it clear to us where Camila inherited her passion for music and dance.

Camila Cabello, inspired by her grandmother

“I aspire to this amount of style. My grandmother 😍 ”, wrote the interpreter of Do n’t Go Yet while she recorded the best steps that she has surely tried to imitate like other members of her family. Mercedes is a dancer, and since she was a child and lived in Havana, she let herself be carried away by the rhythm as she continues to do to this day.

©@camila_cabello

Camila’s grandmother’s dance made a big impression on her fans and colleagues, such as Alejandro Sanz, who commented: “Aguaa” when he saw the woman’s agile movements. Someone else pointed out that the lady’s steps are not at all simple, but when she carries music in her blood, the ritual is what is left over.

