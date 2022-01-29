Camila Cabello confirms her participation in Rock in Rio 2022

The Brazilian Rock in Rio festival, in its 21st edition in 2022, has just confirmed the participation of the Cuban singer Camila Cabello. During these days, the organization continues to confirm the names of the artists who will participate in September of next year.

The singer, known worldwide for her song “Havana”, confirmed that she will perform at the festival on September 10, 2022, along with other great artists such as Coldplay and the group Bastille. Rock in Rio is probably the largest music festival created from Latin America.

And on his return to the stage after the cancellation of the festival due to the health crisis, he is confirming top artists for this edition.

The names that have been announced during these days are: Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura for September 2; Post Malone, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and Alok for September 3; and Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato for September 4.

For the following week the participation of Joss Stone was confirmed on September 8; Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille on September 10; and Dua Lipa on September 11. The festival has yet to confirm the artists for September 9.

From the confirmed line up, only Camila Cabello, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Sepultura would be representing Latinos during the festival. “Rock in Rio” is planned in Rio de Janeiro and will have seven nights of concerts on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

This will be the eighth edition in Rio de Janeiro, where it was originally born in 1985, but which has been held in Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, offering a total of 119 days of concerts and 2,338 concerts for some 10.2 million spectators.