Camila Cabello becomes the new Amazon Prime musical “Cinderella” | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Grammy-nominated Cuban singer and songwriter Camila Cabello will star in the new film version of the story “Cinderella,” an Amazon Prime original production scheduled for simultaneous world premiere in more than 240 countries next September. .

Directed by Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect”), and with an all-star cast that also includes Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, among others, “Cinderella” is a musical with a difference that incorporates songs from international pop artists, as well as originals. by Camila Cabello.

“Cinderella” is a classic we all know and love, but this new take has a unique, modern twist, plus it’s starring an all-star cast,” said producer James Corden.

It is a reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale to which is added “a fresh and empowered perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers around the world sing and dance to Kay Cannon’s take on this classic story,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The new musical version of the traditional tale will follow in the footsteps of “Cinderella” (Cabello), an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows her, but who will be able to persevere and achieve her goals with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter).

Written and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the most popular music artists of all time, Cinderella features a strong cast that also includes Minnie Driver and Nicholas Galitzine, alongside Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.