Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were robbed at their home in Los Angeles

They assaulted Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at their home in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

The singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello suffered an assault this week at his home in Los Angeles, California, where thieves broke into and took one of the Canadian artist’s cars.

Police sources confirmed to the US site TMZ that the couple was in the house when the criminals entered through a window, but they escaped when they realized the presence of people in the place

The subjects left the interior of the house and fled in one of Mendes’ cars, a Mercedes G-Wagon truck whose value is estimated at $100,000. At the moment there have been no arrests and the Los Angeles police continue to investigate the events.

Neither the singers nor their representatives have commented on the matter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Reuters)

Cabello and Mendes formalized their relationship in 2019 after working together on the video for the song “Miss”, and they announced it through their Instagram accounts.

Shawn, 22, and Camila, 24, have been together for almost two years, even going through quarantine.

Cabello, of Cuban origin, turned 24 on March 3 and received a message from her boyfriend on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I have ever met. I love you more every day of my life”the singer wrote.

The couple usually spend time between Los Angeles and Miami, mainly in the latter destination in the state of Florida. In early March, they moved into a house the former Fifth Harmony member bought in the Hollywood Hills for $3.4 million.

In December of last year, Cabello expressed her love for her partner on social networks. “I learned a lot about love with this boy. It’s not just the happy and blissful moments you see in photos and videos. When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like a mirror reflecting back on you. I have to constantly face my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thought patterns, my beliefs about life and myself,” she said on her Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Camila revealed to People that he has been attending weekly racial healing sessions to “do better” and be “accountable” for his past actions.

Racist Tumblr posts he posted in 2012 resurfaced on social media in December 2019. The posts included offensive memes and some even included the word Nigger, a racist slur directed at African-Americans.

He apologized at the time for his “horrible and hurtful language,” though the posts resurfaced again amid the 2020 racial justice protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

