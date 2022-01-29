Camila Cabello and Selena Gómez star in great premieres

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and TV.

MOVIE THEATER

— Michael Keaton headlines new Netflix movie “Worth,” which opens Sept. 3, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value on the lives of those killed in the attacks of September 11. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also coming to Netflix on September 1 are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth,” and “Mars Attacks!” (“Martians to attack!”).

— “Pose” star Billy Porter stars as a non-binary fairy godmother named Fab G in the new “Cinderella,” which premieres September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Pop star with Cuban and Mexican roots Camilla Cabello plays the girl who loses the glass slipper and Idina Menzel plays her stepmother. Naturally, they recorded original songs for the soundtrack. The cast includes Minnie Driver as the Queen, Pierce Brosnan as the King, and James Corden and John Mulaney as the mice/footmen. The film was written and directed by Kay Cannon, screenwriter of the “Pitch Perfect” movies. Also on Prime starting September 1: “Apollo 13,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “The Last of the Mohicans” and “The Social Network” (“Social Network”).

— Criterion Channel presents a series of quintessential New York movies beginning September 1, from Charlie Chaplin’s 1917 “The Immigrant” to Noah Baumbach’s 2012 “Frances Ha.” a series of great killer movies throughout the century. There are 60s classics like “The Apartment” and “West Side Story” and 70s classics like “Sisters” and “The Panic.” in Needle Park” (“Panic in Needle Park”). There are also essential films from the 1980s, like “After Hours,” “Moonstruck,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Stranger Than Paradise” (“Strangers in Paradise”), leading to indie classics from the 90s and beyond with “Metropolitan,” “Paris Is Burning,” “The Squid and the Whale” (“Family Stories”) and “ Margaret”. One could spend the whole month looking at them.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Imagine Dragons releases its fifth studio album, “Mercury — Act 1,” on September 3, with Rick Rubin as producer. One song, “Wrecked,” is inspired by vocalist Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who died of cancer. Another, “Follow You,” is a love song written by Reynolds after remarrying his wife after a breakup. One of the boldest pieces for the band, “Cutthroat”, is an anthem about killing the critic within you.

— If you’re looking for something heavier, here’s Iron Maiden, whose 17th studio album “Senjutsu”, their first in six years, arrives on September 3rd. The disc includes 10 full-length songs; “The Parchment” reaches 12 minutes. “Senjutsu” will be a double CD like their previous album, “The Book of Souls”. In a nod to the Far East, the band’s mascot Eddie brandishes a samurai sword on the cover. The first single, “Writing on the Wall”, is a metal rumble layered with guitar and wailing solos. It presents a dark perspective on life: “Now we are victorious, we’ve become our slaves / A land of hope and glory, building graveyards for the brave”. (“Now we are victorious, we have become our slaves / A land of hope and glory, building graves for the brave”).

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are the rare trio of stars from Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and a draw to watch in this comedy-mystery series. The premise: Three crime-addicted neighbors in a posh Manhattan apartment building team up to solve the bloody death of another tenant. As they document their search on a podcast, old secrets come to light and a killer draws dangerously close. The 10-episode series debuts Tuesday.

— Billie Eilish and the city of Los Angeles star in a Disney+ special described as a cinematic concert experience. Eilish performs her new album “Happier than Ever” on “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” which opens on September 3. Her performance at the Hollywood Bowl is mixed with animation to take viewers on a “dream trip” through the city and its most iconic sites. The Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel, the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo and the singer-songwriter Finneas, brother of Eilish, are some of those who participate in the concert.

— After a forced hiatus due to the pandemic, Showtime’s “Billions” returns with the second half of its fifth season on Sunday at 9 pm New York (0100 GMT). Allegiances shift as the power struggle continues between investment manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and his nemesis, prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). Also participating in these five episodes that promise a path full of conflicts before the sixth season are Corey Stoll as billionaire Mike Prince and Janeane Garofalo as Winslow, the owner of a legal cannabis company.

— Lynn Elber