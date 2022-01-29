Caicedo, first Ecuadorian in the history of Inter: “It’s a pride”

Ecuadorian Felipe Caicedo, who signed a contract with Inter Milan until the end of the season this Saturday, assured that he is proud to be the first Ecuadorian player to wear the Milanese team’s jersey, current champion of Italy.

@Inter_en

“I’m very excited, I want to do well and I thank Inzaghi because he gave everything for me to be here. I’m proud to represent my country and be the first Ecuadorian in Inter’s history”, said Caicedo in his first interview as a player for the Milanese club.

A former player for Espanyol, Levante and Málaga, among others, Caicedo was happy to meet up again with coach Simone Inzaghi and Argentine striker Joaquín Correa, with whom he already worked during his time at Lazio.

All ESPN content can be enjoyed via streaming with Star+. Subscribe NOW.

“I worked with Inzaghi for four years and now I meet him again. He has been very important to me, he has convinced me to sign for Inter and I am excited to start training with him,” he said.

“I spoke with ‘Tucu’, he made me understand everything about Inter and I’m happy to see him again. He was my teammate at Lazio for three years and I missed him,” he added.