Bye Ben Affleck? Jennifer Lopez was conquered by the protagonist of a Netflix series

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple of the moment and their love is really going from strength to strength. But, still she has some impossible loves and one of them is a Netflix actor. She knows who it is.

Cupid came to Hollywood last year to find Ben Affleck again and Jennifer Lopez. The actors, after 17 years apart, decided to give their love a new chance, thus making Bennifer return in style. In fact, their relationship soon made them the most tender and sought-after couple in the industry, surpassing even Tom Holland and Zendaya who confirmed their engagement just a few months later.

Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck managed to overcome all adversity and, since they were first caught by the paparazzi, they stopped hiding. What’s more, they were already seen more than once enjoying different outings and even plans as a family, each with their children. But, apparently, not everything is rosy for one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood.

Well, it should be noted that recently some photos that went viral on Instagram drew a lot of attention from fans. In this case Affleck is away from the scandal, but the one who does not get away is López. This is because in those viral postcards she is one of the protagonists and, next to her, there is not her partner, but the Cuban actor. William Levy now known for his leading role in Woman-fragranced coffee.

This series, of Colombian origin, is one of the most watched romantic dramas on Netflix to the point that it crossed borders thanks to its inclusion in the platform’s catalog. The series is a complete rage for its great history, but despite everything William Levy He has also managed to win the hearts of fans for his level of interpretation and his remarkable physical attractiveness.

But, despite the fact that Levy became known worldwide only now, the truth is that Jennifer Lopez he had an eye on it in 2011 and the snapshots are a clear example of that. However, it should be noted that the photos of her were taken as part of her music video, I’m into you, which premiered that year. In this audiovisual, she is seen thrown on her arms while in the background is one of the paradisiacal beaches of the Riviera Maya.

And the photographs are only part of this video and nothing has happened or will happen between them. Although at some point rumors of romance arose due to their unparalleled chemistry on screen, the truth is that Jennifer Lopez is happily in a relationship with Ben Affleck, while William Levy He has been married to the same woman, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, since 2003 and separated just a few weeks ago.