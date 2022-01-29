Britney Spears’ sister, rejected by a mental health NGO when making a donation

Almost a month has passed since Britney Spears was finally able to get rid of her father as legal guardian in her complicated guardianship case. The shocking statements of the singer about the horror that she had been living for all these years; Together with the testimonies of witnesses who worked for the singer during that time, it caused the judge in charge of the case to determine that Jamie Spears was removed from his role as manager of the singer’s assets and in charge of controlling all aspects of his life.





Many of his followers now wonder why the rest of his family members have not spoken out about it and have sent him their support. In particular, Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of the singer and public figure, known for her roles in Zoey 101 and, more recently, Sweet Magnolias.

Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn, is an actress who started her career as a child. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

The actress has reiterated on several occasions how “proud” she was of Britney and having supported her from the background. Even so, Jamie Lynn’s history with Britney’s followers is rather complicated, even receiving death threats for not paying attention and being more vocal in supporting her older sister.

Jamie Lynn then turned to social networks to try to defend herself, assuring that she supported her sister in her fight to end the legal guardianship that controls her life and that until a few weeks ago was directed by their father. The actress thus broke her silence about her sister’s controversy and published a video in which she justifies her decision to refrain from giving her opinion until now: “I thought that until my sister could speak for herself and say what she needed to say publicly, it was not my place and it wasn’t right. But now that she’s spoken very clearly and said what she had to say, I feel like I can follow her lead.”

File image of singer Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears Own

The actress was heavily criticized for her words, with thousands of Britney’s followers accusing her of taking advantage of her sister’s fame and money just like her parents did throughout her career. Jamie Lynn couldn’t help but reply, annoyed, “Maybe I didn’t support her like the public would like with a tag on a public platform. But I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was such a tag, and I will support her long after.” “he added, referring to the #FreeBritney movement.





Now, many consider that she would have taken advantage of her sister’s fame and fortune, and that is why she would have maintained a silence that suited her in the eyes of their father. Britney herself seemed to confirm that through a mysterious post from her on her Instagram account, in which she criticized her closest relatives, especially Jamie Lynn.

Britney has won the game against her father and assured that, if she could, she would sue her family for having lived off her for 13 years. Instagram/Britney Spears

The artist was very clear; “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped”, adding that there is nothing worse than when the people closest to you never showed up at your side and post things about your situation: “whatever, and they speak righteously in search of support… There is nothing worse than that, “added the singer, referring to the fact that her sister had not supported her until after her testimony and that she only did it to look good in front of the public. The singer confirmed the next day that she was referring to Jamie Lynn and others close to her, adding at one of her court hearings that she would like to “sue her family” for “having lived under her guardianship for 13 years.” years”.

Jamie Lynn’s version, in her memoirs

Well, now it is Jamie Lynn who has decided to talk about what is happening, and she has done so through her memoirs. Things That I Should Have Said (things i should have said). Among other things, the actress intended to make a generous donation of part of the profits to This Is My Brave, an NGO dedicated to helping and raising awareness about mental health problems. However, to everyone’s surprise, the NGO has decided to reject Jamie Lynn’s donation after the barrage of criticism towards the association and in defense of Britney, which Jamie Lynn supposedly never supported.

Jamie Lynn Spears publishes her memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said’. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

This rejection would have greatly disappointed Jamie Lynn. As People magazine reports exclusively, Britney’s little sister can’t believe this was the result of the generous gesture she intended to make.

“Jamie Lynn does not believe that they have left publicly in that way. The organization was recommended and they knew that they were going to receive the donation”, assures the source of the aforementioned magazine, “Unfortunately, with the organization backing down, they send the message that the mental problems of some are more important than those of others. They have taken a clear stance on which of the stories they thought had more value to them. It seems that his actions are not in line with his mission to support the whole world.”

According to the aforementioned source, Jamie Lynn would be “very worried”, and believes that others do not understand the problems that she has had to go through in her life, since many things have happened in her life.

“She can’t help being Britney’s little sister. Her life only seems to matter in relation to her family, though she too has been in trouble for much of her life. This reinforces her trauma: her story doesn’t matter.”

