Britney Spears reveals more about the restrictions she suffered in guardianship – Metro Ecuador

It still remains surreal to many Britney Spears fans that the artist, being one of the most successful in pop history, she was unable to perform daily activities such as making decisions about her body or managing her money.

Precisely, as time passes, the 40-year-old American is encouraged to give more public details about the 13 years that he lived under the legal guardianship of his father and the restrictions that he lived daily.

In that order of ideas, the famous said that during her residence in Las Vegas when she had a permanent show in the city, I couldn’t even drink coffee.

“People don’t know this, but when I was in Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa”, said the interpreter of Toxic in a video for his Instagram account.

“They didn’t want me to drink coffee or tea so that later my friends would show up going to spas drinking champagne. I do not lie to you, I was the loser working and entertaining them at night, ”she added in the recording.

Britney Spears assures that she could not exhibit her body either

With her father, Jamie Spears, having the power to decide how she should manage her career and her image, It also forced the businesswoman to wear stockings so as not to show a lot of skin during her shows.

“When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of socks every night… The one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved much faster with nothing on them.”

In fact, in the recording Britney Spears assures feeling “great (to) see my bare legs” while wearing a fuchsia swimsuit accompanied by sunglasses.

For that very reason, now the famous enjoys the freedom to do what she wants, so she is not afraid to update her profile with half-naked photos, in a bikini and enjoying her relationship with Sam Asghari in love.